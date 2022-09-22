Get a load of this freaky Luka Doncic AI that will be running the Mavs star’s TikTok

It is the year 2022, and there have been plenty of advancements in the field of technology. One of the most revolutionary is the advent of artificial intelligence, and it’s very uncanny how programmers and designers are able to closely match human likenesses. Suffice to say, the future is now, and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is embracing one of the newest trends.

Luka Doncic is launching his digital alter ego, called the “Luk. AI.”, to take control of his Tiktok account. The digital likeness was designed by Epic Games’ newest MetaHuman technology, a “new cloud-based app that lets people make highly realistic digital humans“.

Luka Dončić is revamping his TikTok via a groundbreaking AI-enabled virtual creator designed after his own likeness called “Luk. AI.” Starting today, "Luk. AI" will completely control Dončić’s TikTok profile and will be co-developed with his fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/LDdfGn3FH4 — Boardroom (@boardroom) September 22, 2022

It’s amazing just how much the AI version of Luka Doncic looks like him. Unsuspecting viewers on Tiktok will certainly be deceived by the resemblance, and it won’t be obvious to those unfamiliar with Doncic that he isn’t the one on the videos posted on the famous media-sharing app.

However, it’s quite unclear how the arrangement would work. What kind of videos will the AI be posting? Will ‘Luk. AI.’ be living in his own virtual world? One thing’s for sure, Doncic’s Tiktok just became must-follow, if only to get a better understanding of how artificial intelligence is being used in today’s landscape.

Doncic is only scratching the surface of his marketability, and choosing to go in an unorthodox, if forward-thinking, route with his Tiktok could only help draw attention to his name. But still, on the court is where Luka Doncic does his best work, and similar to his artificial likeness, it’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here.

Luka Doncic nearly led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, falling short to the eventual champion, the Golden State Warriors, and at only 23 years old, the sky is the limit for the Slovenian, especially when he’s entering the season motivated by the crushing defeat he suffered against Poland in the 2022 Eurobasket.