Grant Williams, Josh Green, and Mai Kleber were ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks Friday game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers

The Dallas Mavericks ruled out Grant Williams (right knee soreness), Josh Green (right elbow sprain), and Maxi Kleber (right toe dislocation) for Friday's road game against the Portland Trail Blazers, per the NBA injury report.

Kyrie Irving, who was on the injury report Wednesday before ultimately returning for the game, was not listed on Friday's injury report.

Mavs dealing with injury concerns before Blazers clash

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will look to lead Dallas to a second consecutive victory Friday following the Mavs' convincing 147-97 victory at home on Wednesday. Tim Hardaway Jr., Dereck Lively, and Derrick Jones Jr. will try to help Dallas get the job done against Portland as well.

Williams, Green, and Kleber's presences will be missed, however.

Williams has provided leadership on the defensive end of the floor in his first season with the Mavs. Offensively, Williams is averaging 9.8 points per game on 42.2 percent field goal and 40.6 percent three-point shooting across 19 games played.

Green, meanwhile, has appeared in 18 games and is averaging 6.9 points per contest. He is shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Kleber has dealt with injury trouble for most of the year, playing in just five games so far. He's averaged 3.4 points per game in those five contests. He still is a reliable presence in the post and offers the ability to stretch the floor.

Dallas is hopeful that Williams, Green, and Kleber can return as soon as possible. For now, the Mavs will focus on defeating the Blazers in this road clash without the three key players.