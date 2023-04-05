Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving starred on the offensive end of the floor in Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 41 points — on 16-for-27 shooting from the field — and dished out four assists in a game the Mavericks went on to lose in overtime by a final score of 132-130. So when Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, and the Sacramento Kings visit the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night to play the Mavericks, every Mavericks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Kings

The Mavs have Irving listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown with a right foot injury, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Mavericks, Luka Doncic (left thigh) is also probable to play for Dallas.

Irving, 31, is in his 12th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Mavericks franchise. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 59 appearances with the Nets and Mavs this season (all starts).

The former Duke standout is shooting the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Irving’s current 49.3% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect Wednesday’s matchup between the Mavericks and Kings to go down to the wire if Irving is in the lineup. After all, the Mavericks are a half-game back of the Thunder for the final play-in spot and have a lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is probably.