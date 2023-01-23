Jason Kidd is satisfied with how the Dallas Mavericks handled Luka Doncic’s foul trouble on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, though he emphasized the teams needs to further grow in such situations.

Doncic had three fouls in the first half of the game, which certainly limited his production and what he could do on both ends of the floor. While the Slovenian star was still able to finish with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, he didn’t have his usual impact and actually had the worst plus-minus on the team at -23.

While Doncic struggled, however, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. both had solid games and scored 21 and 22 points, respectively. Even though the Mavs lost 112-98, Kidd liked how the team responded when their superstar was having a hard time with foul trouble.

“They’re going to put him in everything. They’re not dumb over there, so for us to be able to grow as a team in these situations and see who can handle it, I thought Spencer and that group did a really good job,” Kidd said, per Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News.

The Mavs really need someone to ease the workload on Luka Doncic, and sure enough, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. both showed in flashes against the Clippers that they can do it.

Of course the next task for Jason Kidd and the Mavs is making sure their efforts translate to wins. It’s always easy to put up empty stats, but at the end of the day, what matters is winning.

There have been calls for Dallas to make a trade to get Doncic some help, but it’ll certainly be nice to see someone else from the team step up aside from Doncic.