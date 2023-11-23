Mavs head coach had a very real response to a question from a reporter who asked if he was upset about the win over the Lakers.

The Dallas Mavericks ended the Los Angeles Lakers' three-game winning streak on Wednesday night, beating them 104-101 at Crypto.com Arena. Considering the Mavs did blow a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, a reporter decided to ask head coach Jason Kidd if he was upset about this latest victory.

But, Kidd stood firm and made it clear there's no reason to be in your feelings when the outcome turned out in your favor.

Via Mavs.com:

“Why would you be upset? You won,” Kidd said. “The game’s over. Now we move on to get ready for Thanksgiving tomorrow, and again have practice on Friday.

“There’s no one upset. This was a great game against a very talented team.”

LeBron James nearly willed his team to the finish line, scoring 16 of his 26 points in the final period. The King did make a costly mistake with a chance to put LA ahead in the dying seconds after Kyrie Irving drained a go-ahead triple, though. James' poor pass down low to Anthony Davis was stolen by Luka Doncic.

The Mavs were up 91-71 heading into the fourth but proceeded to miss 11 straight shots to begin the quarter. But as Kidd said, Dallas got it done and that's really all that matters. In fact, it was their fourth victory in a row on the road against the Lakers.

Luka balled out for 30 points while grabbing 12 boards and dishing out eight assists. Kyrie also had 28 on 4 for 8 shooting from long range. The Mavs are now 10-5 and sit just 1.5 games out of first place in the Western Conference.