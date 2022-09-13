Jason Kidd’s true feelings on Jalen Brunson’s Mavs exit after $104 million deal with Knicks

While no coach would probably want to see a hardworking star player leave the franchise, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is actually happy for Jalen Brunson, who left the Mavs for the New York Knicks.

Of course Kidd wishes he stayed in Dallas, but Brunson got paid–to the tune of a four-year, $104 million deal, in fact–and that matters more to the veteran head coach and former NBA champion.

“The biggest thing is I’m happy he got paid. He helped us. I know [Mavs owner Mark] Cuban doesn’t like this, but I love when I can get a player get paid,” Kidd shared on All the Smoke podcast, via New York Post.

This isn’t the first time Jason Kidd has talked about Jalen Brunson’s exit, but he has remained consistent in his stance on the matter: he’s simply happy that his former guard succeeded and is now in the best situation he can be on a personal level and on a financial standpoint.

While Kidd has no issue with the exit, though, he certainly knows the difficult situation they are facing. They basically have to replace Brunson’s production, and while hopes are high that Spencer Dinwiddie can fill that void, it remains to be seen if he can live up to the expectations.

Perhaps Kidd, like what he did with Brunson, can also help position the others to succeed in their respective roles. He did it in his first year, and surely, he can do it again right?