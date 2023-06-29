The Dallas Mavericks already lost one star point guard for nothing. As Kyrie Irving's foray into free agency dawns on Friday afternoon, Kendrick Perkins sent a dire warning to Dallas about not repeating the same mistake they made with Jalen Brunson this time last year.

Perkins believes the Mavericks “don't have a choice and don't have any leverage” but to submit to Irving's contractual demands in free agency.

"You cannot afford to let another box office or superstar-caliber player walk out of that franchise…you won't have too many guys of Kyrie Irving caliber to bring into Dallas." Kendrick Perkins on the Mavs 🗣 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/drNtcz9vuj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

Whether signing the notoriously mercurial Irving to the long-term deal he wants is the most prudent team-building move for Dallas around Luka Doncic is basically beside the point. The Mavericks made their bed with regard to his free agency desires at the trade deadline, when they sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and two second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets to bring Irving to Dallas.

An outcome more disastrous for Mark Cuban and company than watching Brunson walk to the New York Knicks on a reasonable contract, rewarding his new team's confidence by becoming a first-time All-Star? Making Irving a half-season rental after the Mavs surrendered some of their most valuable trade assets for him in February.

Fortunately for Dallas, all indications point to Irving re-signing in Dallas despite the possibility he takes meetings with external suitors once free agency begins Friday evening. The main question now is just how high Irving's price tag could get for the Mavericks if other teams aren't scared off by his long history of injuries and self-imposed absences.

Dallas holds all the cards here, able to afford Irving more money over a longer length of time than any team in the league. Rest assured that Brunson's fate will be on the Mavs' mind when it comes time to pony up for the dough for his replacement.