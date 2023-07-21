The Dallas Mavericks were able to make their fans happy this NBA offseason by resigning Kyrie Irving to a long-term contract. However, the latest tweet about being a big man from Irving might scare Mavs fans that he is coming back next year as a center.

Hahahaha brother, I am really a stretch 4 that didn’t hit a growth spurt YET! I am 31 and still growing. Hélà

🤞🏾♾ https://t.co/Jp6kevq6zT — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) July 21, 2023

“Hahahaha brother, I am really a stretch 4 that didn’t hit a growth spurt YET! I am 31 and still growing.”

The tweet is in response to Irving's college teammate Theo Pinson responding to a tweet that references an interesting stat from last season. Irving was joined by Joel Embiid and Jaren Jackson Jr as the only three players to have 39+ points and 4+ blocks in a game. Of course, this suggests to Irving that in reality, he is a big man.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The actual reality is that Irving is far from a big man and really one of the craftiest, shiftiest guards in the NBA. If Kyrie Irving went into next season preparing to become a big man for the Mavs, both fans and the organization would undoubtedly have something to say.

It is pretty obvious that Irving knows he is not actually a big man and he is best with the ball in his hands and controlling the game from the perimeter. Still, it is a very impressive stat to share with two of the more dominant big men in all of the NBA, including the reigning MVP.

It will be a very interesting year ahead for the Mavs after giving Kyrie Irving a long-term contract to be in Dallas. Stay tuned to see if Irving opts for point guard or center once the season begins.