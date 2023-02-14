Kyrie Irving played his first home game on Monday for the Dallas Mavericks following his blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This was the eight-time All-Star’s fourth game for his new team, but this was the first time he was playing in Dallas. As expected, Mavs fans gave their new star a rousing welcome.

The capacity crowd in the American Airlines Center got loud as Irving was introduced as part of the starting lineup. Needless to say, Mavs fans are very excited about their mid-season acquisition:

Mavs fans were LOUD for Kyrie Irving’s first introduction in Dallas 🗣️👏 (via @__brittbrat_)pic.twitter.com/ogyVUtQrAs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 14, 2023

It’s been so far so good for Kyrie since his high-profile move from Brooklyn. In three games played, Irving has averaged 25.7 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steals, while also connecting on 3.7 triples per game on a dizzying 42.3 percent clip. The Mavs have gone 2-1 since Irving’s arrival, although they did lose on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings in Luka Doncic’s first game alongside his new backcourt partner-in-crime.

There are some very high expectations for Kyrie Irving now that he’s in Dallas. The Mavs gave up quite a haul to acquire his services, and the fact that he’s a flight risk this summer adds even more pressure on him (and the Mavs) to perform this season. Irving’s current contract is set to expire this summer, and at this point, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be back next season. As such, Dallas will want to get everything they can out of him this term as the Luka Doncic-led Mavs look to seriously contend for the title.