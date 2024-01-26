Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant believes that Mavs guard Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player to ever pick upa basketball.

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Although Irving has had to work his way through a series of injuries thus far on the campaign, he is starting to look more and more comfortable in his role alongside Luka Doncic as of late, and the Mavs currently sit comfortably in Playoff position in the Western Conference as a result.

One person who knows very well how great Irving can be with the basketball in his hands is none other than his former Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant, who recently spoke on the former number one overall picks' basketball wizardry.

“I think he's the most skilled ever to play the game,” said Durant, per Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “I think that there's nothing he can't do with a basketball. So, it doesn't matter what setting it is. He could do the same thing regardless if he's playing Team USA, NBA, NBA Finals, Playoffs, Streetball, or Rec Ball. He can do it. He can play his game anywhere. That's just a testament to how great he is and how hard he works.”

Indeed, one would be hard-pressed to find a player who possesses more pure talent than Kyrie Irving. Part of the challenge for the Mavs has been allowing Irving to showcase that otherworldly skill while still letting Doncic be the best version of himself, but as the season progresses, it seems that the pair are starting to put it together.