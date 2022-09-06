Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has no doubt in his mind that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of making history in the 2022 EuroBasket.

After helping Slovenia beat Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the tournament. The Mavs playmaker didn’t even hesitate before answering that it’s Giannis, and for good reason.

“Probably Giannis. Easy answer,” Doncic shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. “Why? Because he’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Well, who can argue with that statement? As Luka Doncic said, this is Giannis Antetokounmpo–two-time NBA MVP and one-time champion–we’re talking about.

The Slovenian wonderboy also isn’t too far off with his prediction. Earlier, the Bucks star already dropped a career-best 41 points for Greece in their 99-79 win over Ukraine. Given the way he’s playing and how the Greek national team is relying on him to carry the scoring load, putting more points that he did against Ukraine isn’t an impossible task for Giannis.

For what it’s worth, Antetokounmpo came just two points short of tying Dirk Nowitzki’s 43 points for Germany in the EuroBasket back in 2001. It would have been the most points in the tournament ever since then. The current record for the most points in a EuroBasket game is 63, which was set by Belgian Eddy Terrace back in 1957.

Best player in the world? 🤯 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 41 PTS, the most in a single #EuroBasket game since Dirk's 43 in 2001.#BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/Sh2oejDQjJ — #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 6, 2022

Despite his admission, though, Luka Doncic is certainly just as capable in putting up big numbers. He did record 36 points and 10 rebounds against Germany.