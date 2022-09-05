Slovenia lost for the first time in the EuroBasket 2022 on Sunday, falling at the hands of Bosnia and Herzegovina. While Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic would have loved to maintain their immaculate record in the tournament, he knew it was just a difficult ask.

Speaking with Eurohoops after the loss, Doncic admitted that their loss just proves how difficult Group B of EuroBasket is. Labeled as the “Group of Death,” four of the six teams there are considered medal contenders. Aside from Slovenia, the likes of France, Germany and Lithuania are all more than capable of taking a podium finish in Berlin.

Of course it’s hard to count out Bosnia now, especially after their performance against Slovenia that resulted to a 97-93 win.

“This Group is insane you know. All six teams are very competitive. You could lose to any team. All the games are really great to watch. Great for fans. But it’s a really tough Group because anybody can beat you,” Doncic shared.

Germany, led by Orlando Magic rising star Franz Wagner, is currently leading the group with a 3-0 record. Bosnia and Slovenia are both tied at 2-1, though the former is ahead in the standings by virtue of their head-to-head matches.

Slovenia has already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition, so things aren’t going to get easier for them in their bid to defend their title. Perhaps, however, being in the Group of Death better prepared Luka Doncic and Co. for the tough road ahead.