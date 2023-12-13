Has Luka Doncic helped expand the concept of art with his impressive pass to Dante Exum?

The Dallas Mavericks completed an impressive effort against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs' 127-125 win pushed them further up the Western Conference. Of course, Luka Doncic led the team with a spectacular stat line. One of his jaw-dropping plays came in the form of a dime pass to Dante Exum.

Luka Doncic continues to wow as the Mavs triumph over the Lakers

Doncic drove into a wall of defense from Jaxson Hayes late in the fourth quarter. He nearly came to a hault but was able to dump off a beautiful pass to Dante Exum:

How did Luka Doncic make this pass to Dante Exum?? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C4AZJui2cV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

The vision Doncic displayed is one way he catches opposing defenses off guard. Dante Exum was able to capitalize off the pass to add to his historic night, but even he did not expect Doncic's crazy play.

“I did not expect that pass to come, so I was just glad I hit it,” Exum said before laughing, per the NBA's X account.

Exum scored 26 points and shot 78 percent on three-pointers during the game. His breakout performance came at the perfect time, as Kyrie Irving was ruled out for the game. Luka Doncic's presence was also on point.

The 24-year-old finished the night with 33 points, 18 assists, and six rebounds. Doncic continues to show why he is a perennial MVP candidate. He remains one of the top scorers and assistmen in the NBA.

If the Mavs continue to play the way they did against the Lakers, they will be one of the scariest teams to face in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Lakers won the NBA In-Season Tournament, but their hot streak ended in Dallas.

Anthony Davis finished Tuesday night with a commanding 37-point-11-rebound double-double. Meanwhile, LeBron James came alive in the second half to finish with 33 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. Their efforts were not enough to stop the magic of Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, and co.

What is next for the Mavs?

Dallas extended their win streak to four games after the win against LA. The team is preparing for a bold test against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 14th.