Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic could just be trying to dodge the heat after missing a game-tying shot against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Luka Doncic MISSES the game tying shot 😬 Mavs now trail the Suns by 4 with 3.5 remaining.pic.twitter.com/177D9Z6N7R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

However, following their 130-126 loss to Phoenix, Doncic tells reporters that he’s had a thigh injury since last week (h/t Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News).

The injury, according to Doncic, has led to him having less power in his leg when he jumps or shoots. Considering Doncic went 1-7 from the field in the first quarter and how he came up short after pirouetting his way to the rim for his potential game-winner, it would make plenty of sense.

Doncic did average 33.8 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent shooting from 3-point range in the four games preceding Sunday’s contest. However, Doncic shot 8-23 from the field and 1-9 from 3-point range against the Suns on Sunday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though he made 17 free-throws, his second-most this season, the highlight of his performance may have been his mix-up with Suns star Devin Booker.

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker going at it 👀pic.twitter.com/v0UKUZSHwg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

With the Mavs now 33-32, Dallas can’t afford to take their foot off their gas. The 10th-place New Orleans Pelicans were only 2.0 games back prior to the Mavericks’ loss, so if Doncic were to choose to take time off to heal his injury, their season could unravel quickly.

However, with their addition of Kyrie Irving and how well the perennial All-Star has played since joining Dallas, they may be able to give Doncic at least a couple of games off. For the record, Irving recorded 30 points and seven assists on 10-19 shooting from the field in the Mavs’ loss to the Suns.