Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic acknowledges that the Western Conference will be tougher this 2022-23 season, especially with one particular team set to be really strong: the Los Angeles Clippers.

While Doncic isn’t sure if the current make-up of the West makes it the toughest it has been since he arrived in 2018, he knows it will be more difficult this time around compared to last season. He then mentioned the Clippers as a potential big threat, though he did point out that other teams have significantly improved as well.

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s toughest, but it’s tougher than last season for sure,” Doncic told Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. “Yeah, I think Clippers are going to be really good. There’s a lot of teams that are going to be really good, and it’s going to be tough. Too many good players — it’s going to be tough. You have to go 100% for every game.”

Prior to the 2021-22 season when they missed the playoffs, the Clippers had been the Mavs’ punishers in the playoffs. In back-to-back postseason meetings in the first round, Kawhi Leonard and co. took down Dallas and brought them more heartbreak. With that said, it is easy to see why Luka Doncic is cautious of the LA franchise heading to the new campaign.

However, as Doncic added, the Clippers aren’t the only team they should be wary of. The Los Angeles Lakers are healthy as well and added some key pieces, the New Orleans Pelicans have Zion Williamson back, and the Minnesota Timberwolves got their own Big 3 with the addition of Rudy Gobert.

While it’ll definitely be a more grueling year, Doncic has MVP aspirations, a goal that should bode well in the Mavs’ bid to replicate and build on their success last season.