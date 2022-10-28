The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.

With three minutes to go in the third quarter and the scoreline deadlocked at 80, Doncic took on Simmons off the dribble, putting in a between-the-legs crossover to maneuver into the shaded area. Simmons kept up with Doncic stride for stride being the good defender that he is, but after Doncic took a half-spin, he threw an insane no-look, overhead pass straight onto the loving arms of Maxi Kleber, who finished a lefty reverse layup after the defense was frozen.

Per ClutchPoints’ Twitter:

Luka Doncic is one of the most must-see basketball players in NBA history, and this just serves as another reason why. Fans never know what trick the 23-year old Slovenian international would pull out of his bag on a nightly basis. Poor Ben Simmons, for he really tried his best to stop Doncic from scoring, but the Mavs’ point guard’s mastery of the other facets of the game just makes him a headache for opposing defenses, a confounding puzzle that’s impossible to solve.

For the Nets, keeping up with the Mavs on the second night of a back-to-back coming off an emotional loss to the Bucks is nothing short of spectacular. It has been the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant show, the two combining for 61 of the Nets’ 110 thus far, as the duo have tried their best to outduel Doncic, who has put up 37 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists of his own.

It remains to be seen whether Luka Doncic and company can bounce back from their crunch-time woes that surfaced during their previous loss to the depleted New Orleans Pelicans, but with Irving and Durant on a roll, the task could prove to be more difficult than expected.