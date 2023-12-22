Luka Doncic opens up on his verbal exchanges with officials

Luka Doncic can score. Everyone knows that. The Dallas Mavericks star has been known to put up some of the best offensive numbers the NBA has ever seen. However, with the way opposing teams' defenses focus on the young Slovenian, there will be nights when emotions boil over. Doncic has been known for getting into verbal exchanges with league officials. Asked how he plans to curb his in-game frustrations moving forward, Doncic had quite an admission:

“I don't really know how to do it yet,” Doncic said via Showtime's Rachel Nichols.

YOU know that Luka has to stop arguing with the refs. LUKA knows he has to stop arguing with the refs. But when the emotions of the game kick in (and when you get T'd up for things like…clapping), Luka told me "I don't know how to do it yet." pic.twitter.com/1GQ9nhRtrq — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 21, 2023

Throughout his tenure in the league, Doncic has accumulated 65 technical fouls so far, six of which have come just 26 games into this season. At some point, there have been fans who are already pointing out how, in some possessions, Doncic focuses on talking to the officials instead of prioritizing on-court action.

The 24-year-old however, admits that being able to control his emotions will benefit not just himself, but the Mavs as well.

“Yeah, it's going to help me, but it's going to help my team especially,” Doncic added.

This season, Doncic is averaging 32.7 points, 91. assists and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Mavs are currently sixth in the Western Conference. At the moment, with Dallas' other star Kyrie Irving nursing an injury, Doncic will have to bear the brunt of the defensive schemes thrown at the Mavericks by their opponents. No matter how unfair he may think the calls are, Luka Doncic keeping his composure in heated games is essential for the team moving forward.

“What goes on in your head when you're in that moment?” Nichols asked, referring to Doncic's outbursts towards the officials. “You don't wanna know,” Doncic replied, smiling.

Safe answer — some things might be better off left unsaid.