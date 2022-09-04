Luka Doncic hampered by wrist issues in Slovenia’s first Eurobasket 2022 loss

EuroBasket 2022 has given NBA fans a brief glimpse of some of their favorite players with the NBA currently on its offseason hiatus. Among the top players participating in the tournament is Luka Doncic, who is representing his native Slovenia in the competition.

Doncic has dominated EuroBasket early in his national career with Slovenia, as he had won the first 11 games he had played in the competition. That streak came to an end this afternoon when Doncic and Slovenia ended up coming up short against Bosnia and Herzegovina by a score of 97-93.

Doncic is typically the best player on the court for Slovenia, but he appeared to be hampered by wrist issues throughout this game. Doncic grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game and winced in pain on occasion as he labored through a rough performance for Slovenia. It certainly isn’t great news for the Dallas Mavericks as the 2022-23 NBA season approaches.

Luka Doncic is now 11-1 all-time in EuroBasket games after Bosnia and Herzegovina upset Slovenia. Doncic had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists but was 0-of-8 from 3-point range. He winced and grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 4, 2022

Slovenia and Doncic don’t appear to be too concerned with his wrist, as Slovenia’s head coach Aleksander Sekulic said Doncic didn’t mention anything to him in the immediate aftermath of the game, implying that he feels fine. Still, it was a bit worrying to see Doncic continue to pay attention to his wrist as he labored through an uneven performance.

Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic on Luka Doncic grabbing his right wrist in second half today: “I don’t think it’s that big. … It’s nothing he mentioned to me that’s bothering him, so I don’t know.” Luka taped his wrist vs. Hungary, too, and Mavs’ crew wasn’t concerned. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) September 4, 2022

It seems like Luka Doncic should be good to go, but it will be worth keeping an eye on him as EuroBasket continues. The Mavs certainly won’t want him to get injured for their upcoming season, but they don’t seem too concerned with the situation right now. Doncic could easily put these concerns to rest if he turns in a strong showing against Germany on Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see how he responds to this poor outing.