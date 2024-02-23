One of the biggest talking points in the NBA this season has been the subject of refereeing. From fans to players to media alike, there's been constant griping about the officiating. One player who has had his run-ins with the officiating this season has been Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. That continued on Thursday during the Mavs game against the Phoenix Suns when Luka Doncic was given a technical foul for seemingly tossing the ball in an angry manner towards one of the referees.
Luka Doncic got hit with a technical foul for this 😳pic.twitter.com/8nLcEK7fyn
During a stoppage in game play during the Mavs vs. Suns game, Luka Doncic was having words with one of the officials while the ref was signaling for Doncic to give him the ball. Doncic held on to the ball for a little while before flicking the ball forcefully in the referee's direction.
Luka Doncic immediately seemed to recognize his error and attempted to plead his case to the official who promptly gave him a technical foul. The TNT broadcast team of Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller agreed with the technical foul with Miller stating that Doncic was lucky he wasn't ejected. Suns wing Josh Okogie caught wind of the confrontation and also immediately signals for a technical foul.
Doncic has gained a reputation for his constant complaining and bickering with the referees, especially this season. Earlier this season, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd hilariously suggested that the team needed to start doing scouting reports on NBA refs after yet another Doncic technical foul.