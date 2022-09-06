Luka Doncic is ‘like a 30-year-old’: Dirk Nowitzki gets real on Mavs star’s skill level

It’s safe to say Dirk Nowitzki was shocked when Luka Doncic first arrived in the NBA. After all, while the Slovenian star was a rookie back back in 2018-19, he had tons of experience playing professionally in Europe.

Nowitzki was well aware of the process for European prospects: they come to the NBA, take a few years to develop and then explode big time. At least that was the route he took in his journey to becoming an NBA champion–he won’t be called Irk Nowitzki (because he has no D) if he was already that good when he came to the league.

But the process for Luka was different. With massive experience under his belt, he came to the NBA as a seasoned professional hooper. That was evident when he became the Mavs’ go-to guy right from the start. Nowitzki even said he was already like a “30-year-old” veteran when they played together in his final year with Dallas.

“Usually guys come in and they are raw and develop, and with experience and hard work they just take that next level,” Nowitzki shared, per Eurohoops. “But to me, the way he already reads the game and makes decisions, off the pick-and-roll, when to pass and when to shoot. He is already playing like a 30-year-old. I have been super impressed. From day one, he came in just reading the game, his basketball IQ is just on another level.”

Those are such massive praises for Luka Doncic from the Dallas GOAT himself, but they are all warranted. After all, the Mavs have been consistent playoff contenders with Doncic leading the way. Even though he is the Mavs’ lone star, he has found ways to lead the team to victories.

While the Mavs have yet to really compete for the title with Luka, it certainly feels like they are close. And as just Dirk Nowitzki hinted, he is more than capable of bringing Dallas to the promised land.