After losing an NBA In-Season Tournament game versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, Mavs' Luka Doncic offered a very interesting perspective

The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) look much-improved in many areas from last season, but there are still kinks for this team to work out before they can reach their top form. Luka Doncic touched on some of the issues still holding the Mavs back, which were on display in their first NBA In-Season Tournament game versus the Denver Nuggets.

His words should greatly encourage fans and make them appreciate the strides Dallas is taking in the first few games of the 2023-24 season.

“A lot of positive things to look at,” Doncic said after the 125-114 loss, per Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life. “I think what lost us the game was my turnovers and defensive rebounds. I think if this was last year, we would’ve lost by 30. There’s a lot of positive things to look at and we can all learn from it.”

The four-time All-Star recorded a dismal nine turnovers in what was an otherwise terrific individual outing (34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block). A stark 19-10 offensive rebounding advantage also did the Mavericks in against the Nuggets, but Doncic's positive spin holds true.

The squad was woefully unbalanced too many times last season, with even Doncic and Kyrie Irving not being enough to carry Dallas to a respectable record. Defense is still an issue and could be further exposed against top-tier competition like Denver, but the makings of a cohesive and successful team exist.

Players like Grant Williams, Josh Green and Dereck Lively II will have to consistently perform their roles to ease some of the pressure off the Mavs' star backcourt. Luka Doncic and company hope to continue their gradual improvement Sunday in the American Airlines Center against the Charlotte Hornets (1-3).