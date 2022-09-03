As usual, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was unstoppable as he led Slovenia to a dominant victory over Hungary in the EuroBasket 2022.

Doncic put on a show Saturday, using his incredible handles and vision to make life hard for Hungary. He played just three quarters, but it was more than enough to power Slovenia to a 103-88 victory. The Mavs playmaker finished with an efficient 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block … all in just 19.3 minutes of action.

The 23-year–old made eight of his 11 goals, including a trifecta of 3-pointers that were highlighted by his patented step-back threes.

Luka Doncic with an efficient 20 points in 20 minutes 🔥pic.twitter.com/7LvvobaERB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022

And seriously, who could forget how he nutmegged a Hungarian defender that led to no-look lob to his teammate? Yes, he did that in one possession.

Luka Doncic with a nutmeg and no-look lob in the same possession 🤯pic.twitter.com/d3LSJaWZd3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022

Slovenia has now won two straight games in the EuroBasket 2022, earlier taking down Lithuania to get off to a brilliant start. Saturday’s performance from Luka Doncic was more complete though, showcasing how deadly they can be when he’s hitting his stride.

Luka Doncic and Co. face Bosnia and Herzegovina next in what figures to be a tougher challenge. Not only will they be playing the second game of a back-to-back–with the match scheduled Sunday–but they also have to deal with a team led nu Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic.