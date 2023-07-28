The last time Dallas Mavericks fans saw Luka Doncic in action, it was during the team's embarrassing, if smart, decision to punt a late-season game against the Chicago Bulls to secure better odds to keep their first-round pick. (Their gambit ended up working.) But the Mavs faithful shouldn't have to wait too long to see their beloved star back in action especially with the 2023 FIBA World Cup just right around the corner.

Per Marc Stein, Doncic returned to the court on Friday morning for his national team Slovenia's first practice for the most prestigious international basketball tournament. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was also in attendance for this practice to show his support for the 24-year old superstar.

Luka Dončić returned to the court Friday for his first practice with Slovenia’s national team ahead of the @FIBAWC and was watched by Mavs coach Jason Kidd. His first game since April is a home exhibition Wednesday against Greece. 📷: @kzs_si More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq https://t.co/NzVgNthypk pic.twitter.com/3H63afIgvD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 28, 2023

Luka Doncic and Slovenia's first game in preparation for the FIBA World Cup is an exhibition game against Greece, a team that is unlikely to have Giannis Antetokounmpo for that contest (and perhaps the tournament itself) after the Milwaukee Bucks star underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee.

Slovenia should be heavy favorites to come out of Group F on top, as they will be facing Cape Verde, Venezuela, and Georgia to kick off the proceedings come August. Not too many former NBA players hail from those nations (Edy Tavares and Toko Shengelia stand out as the most prominent names from those countries), so by sheer star power alone, the Mavs star should have them beat.

Nevertheless, international games are rarely easy given how cohesive and well-coached these teams tend to be. But count of Doncic to give it his all for Slovenia as they look to build off their fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.