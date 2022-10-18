REPORT: Luka Doncic reuniting with ex-Real Madrid teammate as Mavs add backcourt depth

After losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency, the Dallas Mavericks have been looking to fill the gaping hole he’s left in the backcourt. They’ve now made a significant move in this respect as the Mavs are now set to bring in one of Luka Doncic’s former Real Madrid teammates.

This comes in the form of ex-Denver Nuggets point guard Facundo Campazzo, who himself entered free agency this summer (via NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic on Twitter):

Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has reached agreement to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Campazzo joins Mavs’ regular season roster, reunites with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Doncic.

Campazzo, who went undrafted in 2020, arrives in Dallas after spending his first two years in Denver. In a total of 130 games played for the Nuggets, the 5-foot-10 point guard averaged 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 20.1 minutes per game.

It remains unclear what type of role Campazzo will take for the Mavs as he joins a Luka Doncic-led backcourt along with Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway, and Frank Ntilikina, to name a few. It is likely that Campazzo will need to compete for backup minutes at the one spot.

As for Doncic, he will now get a chance to reunite with a former teammate. Luka and Campazzo suited up for Spanish outfit Real Madrid before Doncic turned pro and took his immense talent to the NBA.