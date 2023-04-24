A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has quite a reputation for being a stubborn customer for referees during games. He’s just the type that will almost always argue every call that he doesn’t find favorable, thus making him among the most teed players in the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

However, Luka Doncic revealed that he tried to combat his propensity to get technical fouls by using a simple technique.

Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“Late in the 2021-22 season, he even tried singing his favorite Serbian and Slovenian songs under his breath when tempted to unleash his temper as he was nearing the automatic suspension triggered by a player’s 16th technical foul. (Doncic avoided suspension in each of the past two seasons when the league office rescinded what would have counted as his 16th.)”

Back in the regular season, Luka Doncic got called for a total of 17 technical fouls, tied with Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young for second-most in the league. (If you’re wondering who’s got teed up the most, it’s a tie between Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, who each have 18.) A season prior, Doncic had 18 technical fouls.

Getting called for a technical foul is one way to shoot one’s team in the foot. Although Luka Doncic certainly does more good than bad for his team, it’s never too late for him to change his ways and be less emotional when it comes to his interaction with game officials.