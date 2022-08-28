The injury bug is starting to spread across the NBA landscape of late. The latest to get bitten was Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

The Mavs frontman was leading the charge for Slovenia against a hometown German team in Munich when he went down to the floor grabbing at his right ankle. Doncic ended up limping off the playing court and incited worries regarding the severity of the injury.

Doncic down with the ankle pic.twitter.com/Yg6uraPSl1 — Alexander Chernykh (@chernykh) August 28, 2022

Luka Doncic just limped off the floor in Munich, Germany. He was grabbing the area of his right ankle. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 28, 2022

However, Luka Doncic thankfully was able to check back in shortly after the scare. With the weight not just of the Dallas Mavericks organization but the entire country of Slovenia on his shoulders, losing him to a serious injury would have been devastating.

Doncic checked back in after a minute or so. Slovenia and Mavs can breathe a sigh of relief. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 28, 2022

After an offseason that’s been full of recovery news from previously injured NBA stars, the past week has resulted in a few significant injuries. There was Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffering a Lisfranc fracture that will likely wipe out his first season. Then Orlando Magic veteran Gary Harris went down with a torn meniscus that could eat up a significant chunk of his season.

Then closer to Doncic, Danilo Gallinari has since been forced out of international play after a meniscus injury that looked much worse than the final diagnosis.

But with Luka Doncic getting back on the playing court, it looks like he’ll avoid getting included into the growing list of injuries ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Mavs were one series away from making the NBA Finals last season. Having a healthy Luka Doncic is priority number one in trying to build off their most successful campaign in over a decade.