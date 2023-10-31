Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is continuing to make waves around the NBA in his sixth year in the Association. Doncic was electric in the Mavs' recent victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, recording a triple double of 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists, but perhaps his most impressive accomplishment of the evening occurred during pregame warmups.

Prior to the game, which took place in Memphis, Doncic bounced the ball off of his head, as is customary in soccer, and into the net in an incredible display of skill (and, perhaps just the slightest bit of luck).

This trickshot from Luka Doncic in pregame warmups yesterday was WILD 🤯 (via @luka7doncic / IG)pic.twitter.com/ZoTwiqaA5v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

Maybe fans shouldn't be overly surprised these days whenever Luka Doncic shows off his basketball wizardry, whether it be in pregame warmups or during the game itself. Of course, it was only a few days ago that Doncic threw in what was essentially a standing hook shot from near the hash mark against the Brooklyn Nets to give the Mavs a late three-point lead. Dallas would hold on for the win in that contest to move to 2-0.

Now, after the Memphis win, Doncic and the Mavs have begun the 2023-24 campaign at a perfect 3-0, with two of those wins coming on the road, and two of them against playoff teams from a year ago.

The partnership between Doncic and backcourt running mate Kyrie Irving appears to be much stronger in Year 2, and the Mavs' defense, while far from perfect, has at least shown some improvement from a year ago.

The Mavs next take the court against the Chicago Bulls on November 1.