Luka Doncic was not in Salt Lake City Monday night to watch in person the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, but he certainly saw the contest from somewhere else. The Mavs superstar must have also been left impressed with the performance of his fellow young guns on the team, with Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each putting up 29 points in Dallas’ 124-111 road victory.

Hardy’s 29-point performance coming off the bench was also the most scored in a game by a Mavs rookie since Luka Doncic, per StatMuse.

Hardy was incredibly efficient on the floor. He played just 26 minutes but shot 8-for-12 from the field, 4-of-9 from behind the arc, and sank all nine attempts from the free throw line. Moreover, he gathered four rebounds, four assists, and two steals to help the Mavs demolish Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz.

Of course, Green and Hardy were both able to enjoy heavier minutes than usual with Luka Doncic out due to a right-heel contusion. Doncic is also not expected to play in the next Mavs game against the Los Angeles Clippers in La La Land this coming Wednesday, but at least Dallas has some momentum going for it ahead of that contest. In other words, Green and Hardy will likely get the chance to play alongside Kyrie Irving before Luka Doncic does, with Irving expected to make his Mavs debut against the Clippers.

Hardy was taken by the Sacramento Kings in the second round (37th overall) in the 202 NBA Draft before getting traded to the Mavs for a pair of picks.