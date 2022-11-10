By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Published 19 hours ago



Luka Doncic had been on a hot streak to start the 2022-23 season and most recently the Dallas Mavericks had been playing better basketball on a four-game win streak. But on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic managed to cool Doncic off a little bit as they snapped the Mavs’ streak and handed them a 94-87 loss.

Luka Doncic’s season-opening streak of 30-point performances ends at nine games. He finishes with 24 (9-29 FG) in a road loss to the Magic. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 10, 2022

Prior to Doncic scoring 24 points against the Magic, he had started out the season on a Wilt Chamberlain-like scoring streak with nine consecutive games of 30+ points. He began the season dropping 35 points against the Phoenix Suns and he recently 36 against the Brooklyn Nets. During that streak, Doncic had a pair of 40+ point games with 41 on Oct. 27 against the Nets and 44 on Oct. 30 against the same Magic.

On the season, Luka Doncic is leading the league in scoring at 36 points per game. He’s shooting 52.4 percent from the field but only shooting 29.7 percent from three-point range. He’s also grabbing 8.4 rebounds and dishing out 8.3 assists. Doncic has usually been better from three-point range with a career mark of 33.6 percent. Last season he shot 35.3 percent.

A three-time All-Star, Doncic is the Mavs’ franchise cornerstone and has vaulted himself into the conversation as one of the best players in the league. He holds career averages of 26.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists with shooting numbers of 46 percent.

The Mavs play again on Thursday against the Washington Wizards on the road. That game is the next opportunity for Doncic to build up another scoring streak. The Mavs are currently 6-4 and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference.