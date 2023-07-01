Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic had a little something to do with Kyrie Irving committing to the team on a 3-year, $126 million contract, according to Mavs reporter Tim McMahon. Before NBA free agency opened Friday, Doncic spoke with Irving and told him one thing: “We need you back.”

The size of Irving's new contract came as a surprise in the first hour of free agency. There didn't appear to be a large market for the eight-time All-Star. Irving's off-court distractions and his injury history turned many teams away from the 31-year-old. However, the Mavs pulled the trigger on Irving's new contract very fast — and in a big way.

Although Luka Doncic is under contract for three more years, the Mavs are definitely starting to feel some pressure building. They have to put a championship-level supporting cast around Doncic in these next three seasons in order to keep him in Dallas.

Doncic is off to an unbelievable start to his career — unprecedented in terms of statistical production by a guard. He's on a short list of about three guys any team would pick to start a franchise with in 2023. The Mavs are obviously overjoyed to have him, but the clock is ticking.

This is like LeBron James' early years in Cleveland all over again. James was the clear-cut best player in the world, and the Cavs never put the pieces around him to succeed, so he walked after seven years with nothing to show.

That's largely what last season's Kyrie Irving trade was about to begin with. It was a risky move, but the bigger picture was Dallas had to show Doncic they were willing to try to get him a co-star, and they were willing to spend in order to do it.

They offered Irving an extension in the spring, which he declined to hit free agency. As soon as they got the chance, the Mavs locked up Irving for three years.

Many feel that Dallas overpaid for Irving at $126 million, especially when other teams didn't seem interested. The on-court fit isn't perfect, as Irving's style clashes with Doncic's.

However, the Mavs didn't give Kyrie a max contract, which means they have cap room left to try and build around this star-studded backcourt. Irving's contract also lines up with Doncic's. After the 2025-26 season, they're both free to go where they choose.