Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, as young as he is, is already matching records set by perhaps the greatest stat accumulator of all time in the legendary Wilt Chamberlain. In the Mavs’ 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz, Doncic made his mark on the scoring column yet again, dropping 33 points, five rebounds and 11 assists in the victorious effort, and he became the first player since Chamberlain during the 1962-63 season to score 30-plus in seven straight games to begin the year.

However, it appears as if Doncic isn’t too fixated on his scoring totals, and he has his eyes set on a bigger prize. In fact, Doncic even revealed his secret to winning games: score more than the opponent.

“I don’t know. I’m trying to win games. Whoever scores more, you’re going to win the games,” Doncic said, per Callie Caplan of Dallas News.

After an exhilarating run to the Western Conference Finals that captured the imagination of the Mavs faithful, Luka Doncic and the rest of his team definitely had high expectations entering this season, despite losing playoff breakout star Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks.

However, their season thus far has been marred with obstacles, having choked away sizable leads against the Phoenix Suns on opening night and against the Oklahoma City Thunder last weekend.

Doncic has done his best to carry the Mavs, as evidenced by his gaudy point totals, but a pitfall of relying on one man to do everything for a team is that when his shot is off, it’s difficult for others to compensate in the limited roles they’re relegated to as a consequence. For example, during the Mavs’ OT loss to the Thunder, Doncic shot 8-23 from the field.

Nevertheless, when Luka Doncic is on, he is tough to stop, and the Jazz were, yet again, the recipients of yet another dominant performance from the 23-year old Slovenia international.

At the end of the day, Doncic’s supporting cast has to be better on a nightly basis for the Mavs to reach their lofty ambitions of winning a title. Christian Wood has been a huge addition, but his minutes have been limited to the mid-20s thus far to begin the year, and while Spencer Dinwiddie, despite his redemption arc, is still prone to inefficient shooting, his latest display being an 8-20 effort against the Jazz.

It’s hard to rely on a man to score upwards of 35-plus points for an entire season, but if James Harden managed to do the unthinkable four seasons ago, then Luka Doncic has a shot to do so as well.