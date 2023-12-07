Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's first 25-point triple-double in NBA history set off a flurry of reactions on social media on Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic dropped the first-ever 25-point triple-double in a half against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Doncic torched the Jazz for 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists through the waning moments of the third quarter. At that rate, the Mavs sensation could go off for 50 points and pad his rebounding and assists numbers in the remaining 12 minutes of play.

To nobody's surprise, Luka Doncic's triple-double set off a flurry of reactions on X on Wednesday.

Luka Dončić just became the 1st player in NBA HISTORY to put up a 25+ point Triple Double in a 1st half…

Luka Dončić notched 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first 25-point triple-double in a half in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/EntbetTG3T — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 7, 2023

Luka Dončić passes Larry Bird for 9th on the NBA's all-time list for triple-doubles (60). He is 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/LbB9QR4G8H — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) December 7, 2023

The Mavs' Doncic has been carrying the load against the Jazz. He has converted on 13 of his 22 field-goal attempts (including six-of-11 from distance) as of this writing. Kyrie Irving is the only other Mavs player who has scored at least 20 points against Utah so far.

Luka Doncic's explosion on Wednesday comes as no surprise considering his 31.4 points per game ranks second in the Association behind the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid's production (32.0 ppg).

Doncic isn't just a scoring machine. He has been producing identical numbers in rebounds and assists (8.4 in each statistical category) through the Mavs' first 19 games this season. Suffice to say he has the scoring touch of “Pistol Pete” Maravich and the playmaking savvy of Oscar “The Big O” Robertson.

Not only that, but Luka Doncic felt he has improved his defense this year. The Mavs point guard said his energy, feel for the game, and IQ have reached unprecedented heights in his sixth NBA season.

What Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said about Luka Doncic is true: there's no way the opposition can stop him. He will get his points one way or another.

Unfortunately for the struggling Jazz, they cannot stop Mavs superstar Luka Doncic's onslaught.