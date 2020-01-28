Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is thrilled the Mavs were able to acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavs needed a center after losing Dwight Powell to a season-ending Achilles tear. They were in touch with veteran NBA big man Joakim Noah before acquiring Cauley-Stein:

. @mcuban calls Cauley-Stein acquisition “a steal-and-a-half. We got really lucky. And Dwight comes back, we’ll be even better at that position.” — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 28, 2020

In 41 games this season for the Warriors, Cauley-Stein averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 56.0 percent from the field and 61.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The high-flyer figures to mesh well with Mavs star Luka Doncic, who is already one of the best passers in the NBA despite being a second-year player.

The Mavs are 29-17 on the season. They are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Dallas is in Phoenix on Tuesday taking on the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavs are looking to make the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016.

