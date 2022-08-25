fbpx
Mark Cuban, Mavs have fans pissed off over season-ticker holder switcheroo

The Dallas Mavericks and team owner Mark Cuban are in a bit of hot water right now after season ticket holders are feeling aggrieved by the Mavs’ recent schedule debacle. Apparently, the team decided to add an offseason game as part of the STH’s 10-game mini plan, instead of a regular-season game.

The details of the aforementioned brouhaha were exposed on a post on NBA reddit:

To cut the long story short, the Mavs are now being accused of trying to make more money out of their season ticket-holders by requiring them to purchase individual tickets for a big game. This is instead of having the said game be part of their pre-paid mini plan.

The Mavs have apparently tried to rectify the situation by telling fans that they can switch plans if they wish:

The same reddit post also provided a similar update about the issue at hand:

Mavs are now saying those with the Weekend mini plan can switch to another mini plan at no cost (they are the same price). This would mean losing both exclusive weekend games (weekend plan being one of the most popular plan) and seats (limited availability).

This obviously isn’t a good look for Cuban and the Mavs, as many see it as a ruthless money-grab move from the team. Instead of rewarding faithful fans, aka season ticket holders, with as many big games as possible, the team is supposedly trying to screw them by charging them more to watch big games. Naturally, more than a few folks let their feelings known about it on Twitter:

