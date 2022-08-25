The Dallas Mavericks and team owner Mark Cuban are in a bit of hot water right now after season ticket holders are feeling aggrieved by the Mavs’ recent schedule debacle. Apparently, the team decided to add an offseason game as part of the STH’s 10-game mini plan, instead of a regular-season game.

To cut the long story short, the Mavs are now being accused of trying to make more money out of their season ticket-holders by requiring them to purchase individual tickets for a big game. This is instead of having the said game be part of their pre-paid mini plan.

The Mavs have apparently tried to rectify the situation by telling fans that they can switch plans if they wish:

I checked with the Mavs about this issue and was told: “Those who have purchased the plan and want to switch to something else can do so by calling their rep.” https://t.co/9ebGYJoY7I — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 24, 2022

Mavs are now saying those with the Weekend mini plan can switch to another mini plan at no cost (they are the same price). This would mean losing both exclusive weekend games (weekend plan being one of the most popular plan) and seats (limited availability).

This obviously isn’t a good look for Cuban and the Mavs, as many see it as a ruthless money-grab move from the team. Instead of rewarding faithful fans, aka season ticket holders, with as many big games as possible, the team is supposedly trying to screw them by charging them more to watch big games. Naturally, more than a few folks let their feelings known about it on Twitter:

I’m pretty peeved myself over this. I’m assuming you have the same weekend plan I have and was basically told the same thing. They’ll do anything to keep from giving us decent games. They won’t get me back next year — Megan (@MeLove40) August 24, 2022

Apparently that’s not what they were telling people who called to complain. Pretty bad look that it took a Reddit post going front page for them to pay attention — MavsRewind (@MavsRewind) August 24, 2022

I know it’s not your issue to solve but that response by the Mavs is baffling. Mini season / half season ticket holders may not have other choices available based on seat allocations — Shalin Naik (@shalinnaik) August 24, 2022

False – multiple people have called to rectify this and were told "there's nothing we can do." — pepe silvia 🦖🎶 (@rexpostfacto) August 24, 2022

This is typical for the crap @mcuban has pulled on STH’s in recent years. Last year for the Dirk game if you didn’t happen to be the lucky package that got that game you had to either (1) buy the full season (2) buy an additional 5 game package or (3) go to open market — Greg (@G_Reg3rdLeg) August 24, 2022

Sheesh major L in the customer service department on this one @dallasmavs / @mcuban. Simple solution: offer fans affected a voucher to pick between 3-4 games against the worst teams and let them pick 1 in similar priced seats to make up for it. — GenericFan32 (@GenericFan32) August 24, 2022

Not good at all.