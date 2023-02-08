The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team.

So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as a trade filler to get the Irving deal done? Well, contrary to expectations, Morris actually liked the move.

Speaking with reporters before the Mavs’ Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Morris admitted that he was hoping he’d get traded along with Irving. He wants more opportunities to play, and he knows he’s not getting it with the Nets.

“I just wanted somewhere I could have the opportunity to play. …. just a lot going on, man. I just want to play basketball,” the 33-year-old vet said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Markieff Morris averaged just 10.6 minutes per game with the Nets, and he made only 27 appearances for the team as he got plenty of DNPs instead. With that said, it is easy to see why he wanted out of Brooklyn.

It remains to be seen how Mavs coach Jason Kidd plans to use him, but considering that the team is lacking in depth, Morris could certainly find himself with an increased role. The squad could also use some additional toughness, especially with defense a big issue for Dallas at the moment.

Morris and Kyrie Irving are expected to debut for the Mavs against the Clippers.