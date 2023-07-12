Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving inked several new deals this week, signing with ANTA shoes on top of his new 3-year, $126 million deal with the Mavs.

“I’m incredibly excited about this collaboration,” said Kyrie Irving. “The first step in becoming partners is to share the same dreams, goals, and missions.”

Irving was thrilled to join ANTA, after previously teasing the partnership on social media. He joins other NBA stars Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward with the company, and it doesn't look like he will be going back to Nike any time soon based on the stipulations of the deal, per Nick DePaula of Board Room.

“I won’t even call it a shoe deal,” he said at the time. “I’m about to blow this out the water. I’m so excited about it.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Irving joins ANTA on a five-year deal, but is expected to continue throughout his playing career, likely ruling out a Nike return. Irving had 22 total sneakers with Nike over the years, after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2011. His first signature shoe was launched in 2014, and he maintained some of the highest selling shoes in the industry for years.

Irving split up with Nike in 2022 amid his controversial social media behavior linked to antisemitism. He continued to wear some of his signature shoes, but covered them up with tape to block the Nike swoosh logo.

Irving will be rocking his new kicks when he takes the floor with Mavs teammate Luka Doncic again this fall after extending his time in Dallas. Their will be high hopes for the squad after falling short in their first half season together, and the sit in the top-10 of best odds to compete for an NBA Championship.