Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell combine for epic record not seen in 61 years

The Dallas Mavericks entered Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans looking for their second straight win after destroying the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday. In what turned out to be an extremely entertaining contest, the Mavs ultimately fell 113-111. But one thing is for certain, it wasn’t on Luka Doncic.

Doncic scored a game-high 37 points on 16-for-30 shooting from the floor. He did struggle from deep, knocking down just two of 13 shots from beyond the arc. But by crossing the 30-point threshold again, Doncic joined Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry as players to score at least 30 points in each of their team’s first three games this season. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the last time that happened was way back in the 1961-62 season. That year, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor all accomplished that feat.

Luka Doncic is primed to make a run at the NBA MVP Award this year. With Jalen Brunson leaving the Mavs for the New York Knicks in free agency, even more of the load might fall on Doncic’s shoulders.

He is certainly living up to the hype this year, per usual. Doncic is averaging 34.5 points, 9,0 rebounds and 7.65 assists per game this season. However, the Mavs are only 1-2 in the early going.

One particular bright spot has been coming from the Mavs bench. Christian Wood has been an absolute force so far. He scored 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting. That comes on the heels of back-to-back 25 point performances. Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock have really struggled thus far though, leaving Doncic to do all the heavy lifting from the starting unit.