As the NBA continues raking in revenue, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is on the verge of a truly historic and mind-boggling payday.

Don't worry, Mavs fans. Barring a trade request, Doncic isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The Slovenian sensation is only about to begin the second season of the five-year, $215 million designated rookie extension he signed with the Mavs in 2021. If money is his top priority, Doncic will have every financial incentive to re-up on a long-term contract with Dallas once again soon.

Doncic will be eligible for a five-year, $318 million supermax extension in 2025 if he earns All-NBA honors yet again this season, per ESPN cap guru Bobby Marks. The deal would kick in for the 2026-27 season, meaning Doncic would be signed through 2030-31. His projected salary in the final year of that supermax contract? A whopping $83.6 million, over $30 million more than what Stephen Curry—who has the league's highest current salary—is set to make in 2023-24.

Doncic, incredibly, will only be 31 years old at the top of the next decade, still in the thick of his prime. The NBA is set to sign a new TV deal for 2025-26, reportedly seeking $7-8 billion per year from its next broadcast partner—sending the salary cap exploding even higher.

Player earnings, remember, are directly tied to the cap, and the league's maximum salary rules prevent a select few superstars—Doncic no doubt among them—from bringing in anywhere near the money they generate for their teams and the NBA at large. There's a good chance he will actually be worth more than $83.6 million in 2030-31, basically.

The far more interesting question? Whether Doncic will be playing out the final year of that supermax extension with the Mavs or if he'll have already moved on, securing the bag before requesting a trade from Dallas.