The NBA trade deadline is creeping up, and it feels like nobody is safe from the trade rumors right now, particularly on the Dallas Mavericks. Aside from Luka Doncic, it feels like anyone on the Mavs could end up getting moved, including their veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. Hardaway has seen his name pop up more and more in trade rumors lately, and they may be taking a bit of a toll on him.

Hardaway has continued to struggle with his efficiency from the floor this season (13.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.6 APG, 37.7 FG%) and the Mavs may be getting sick of his low shooting percentage. Dallas needs to get Doncic more support on the floor, and that could involve moving on from Hardaway. When asked about potentially being moved, Hardaway reaffirmed that he was part of the Mavs until further notice, and would continue giving it his all for his team while he was still there.

Asked Tim Hardaway Jr. how he’s learned to handle the uncertainty and speculation at trade-deadline time: “As far as I know, I’m a Dallas Maverick. I’m going to ride with my guys and do whatever I can to compete and do our best to win ballgames while I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/GcQR62uA4X — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) February 5, 2023

Hardaway clearly knows that there’s a decent chance he will get moved ahead of the deadline, but that doesn’t seem to change anything for him. Getting moved midway through the season can be very tough for players, and considering how Hardaway has spent the past four-and-a-half seasons with Dallas, that may make things a bit tougher.

But for now, Hardaway is still in Dallas, and until that changes, he vows to give it all for his teammates and the Mavericks organization. This may not be the easiest time for him and many other players as their futures hang in the balance, but Hardaway appears to be handling things well. With the deadline quickly approaching now, it will be interesting to see whether or not Hardaway is dealt or ends up staying put with the Mavs.