Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving missed Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a foot injury. Without their starting point guard and one of the best point guards in the NBA, the Mavericks lost a nail-biter to the Grizzlies by a final score of 112-108. So when Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and the Memphis Grizzlies visit the American Airlines Center on Monday night for a rematch against the Mavs, every Mavs fan will surely be dying to know: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Mavericks have Irving listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Mavericks, superstar Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) will sit out for Dallas.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Irving, 30, is in his 12th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Mavericks franchise. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 51 appearances with the Mavs and Nets this season (all starts).

The former Duke star is rebounding the ball at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Irving’s current 5.1 rebounds average is the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect the Mavericks to beat the Grizzlies at home on Monday, regardless of if Irving is in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 12-21 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.