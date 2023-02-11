Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is currently sidelined with a heel contusion, but he admitted pre-game Friday that it could’ve ended up being a much more serious injury.

On February 2nd, Luka took a hard fall in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans after colliding with Jonas Valanciunas while driving to the hoop. Although he hasn’t played since, the guard is expected back soon.

“It was a scary moment in my mind when I was up in the air for a second or two. It was nothing compared to what it could be,” Doncic said, via Bally Sports Southwest.

In case you missed it, here is how the injury happened:

Luka Doncic took a hard fall and exited the game after suffering a right heel contusion injury 🫣pic.twitter.com/4qkfHNhaWq — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) February 3, 2023

Luka ultimately hurt his heel, but that could’ve been a terrible tailbone or back injury too just based on how he landed so abruptly. Friday’s meeting with the Sacramento Kings means a fourth consecutive game missed for the Slovenian, but he was listed as questionable earlier in the day. There’s a chance he returns for the tail end of a back-to-back on Saturday versus Sacramento.

Surprisingly, Dallas has managed to stay afloat without their franchise cornerstone, winning two straight contests. Last time out, they actually beat the Los Angeles Clippers, with Kyrie Irving dropping 24 points in his debut following last weekend’s blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

There is a whole lot of excitement to see Luka Doncic and Kyrie wreaking havoc together for the Mavs, who now have arguably the best backcourt in the league. Hopefully, he’s back sooner rather than later to do some damage with his new co-star.