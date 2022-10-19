Mavs star Luka Doncic in a fierce legal battle … with his mom

Luka Doncic has had no problems vanquishing all foes on the basketball court. But the Dallas Mavericks star is facing a much more complex issue off the court – particularly a legal battle against his own mother.

The problem between the parties stems from a trademark issue under Luka Doncic’s own name. The Mavs star reportedly acknowledged the fact that he gave his mother permission to trademark a “Luka Doncic 7” logo with the US patent office back in 2018 when he was still a teenager.

Fast-forward to Doncic turning into one of the NBA’s global superstars and now that decision has come back to haunt him, given his own efforts to register trademarks, three attempts to be exact, under his own name for a “Luka Doncic 77” logo. The applications were declined by an examiner due to the fact that it would cause “consumer confusion” with the original trademark registered by his mom, per Bloomberg Law.

Doncic’s side filed a cancellation petition asserting that his mother is not currently using said trademark in the United States, claiming in layman’s terms that he has no association with his mother’s trademark, per SB Nation’s Lachard Binkley.

The huge point of contention here stems from the consent freely given by a young athlete to someone else, in this case Luka Doncic to his mother, for his or her name to be used in a trademark or anything similar. His mother had full control over his business affairs as he started his basketball career years before he was of legal age, which is not far from the same situation thousands of athletes face around the world.

In this recent NIL boom, the Mavs star’s case could have serious ramifications on how courts rule in these types of issues centered on giving – and revoking or invalidating – consent going forward.