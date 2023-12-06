With a major deal with A24, Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing tons of new content for Max, HBO, and Cinemax streaming.

In a major multiyear deal with A24, Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing its films exclusively to HBO, Max, and Cinemax when theatrical runs end.

Earlier, A24 had a deal with Paramount Global's Showtime that started in 2019. However, that has expired, according to Variety.

A24 and Max land a major streaming deal

So, what does this mean? It will bring a lot of new content to the streaming services Max and Cinemax.

A24 Movies to Stream Exclusively on HBO and Max Under New Deal, Including 'Priscilla' and 'Iron Claw' https://t.co/2YbhpXpBqr — Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2023

Some of the films included will be Pricilla, the Sofia Coppola-directed film. Also, there's The Iron Claw and Dream Scenario. Additionally, Dicks: The Musical, The Zone of Interest, Stop Making Sense, Love Lies Bleeding, and Civil War will be included. The two companies extended the license deal to include A24's library. It includes over 100 additional titles on HBO and Max.

Royce Battleman, EVP of content acquisitions for Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition. The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline makes this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

This new output deal adds to a previous pact between Warner Brosters Discovery and A24. In August 2022, two dozen A24 titles streamed on Max.

Regarding the company, they're the company behind familiar series' like Uncut Gems and Euphoria. It was founded in New York by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges. They were dedicated to doing things differently, according to the Independent.

With the A24 deal, seeing Priscilla and more streaming on Max will be great after the theatrical run.