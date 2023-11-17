Max announced that Harley Quinn will get a fifth season. Its spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is currently in development.

Max (formerly HBO Max) has renewed the hit adult animated comedy Harley Quinn for season five, Deadline reported.

The series follows Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco, executive producer) after her breakup with The Joker. Harley sets out on a journey of self-discovery with the help of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), Clayface (Alan Tudyk, who also voices The Joker), Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale), King Shark (Ron Funches) and Sy Borgman (Jason Alexander).

She sets out to prove herself as a competent villain to make a name for herself in Gotham's criminal underworld, and along the way regain her self-confidence and autonomy.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy: in love

The series also explores Harley and Poison Ivy's relationship. The two met at the Arkham Asylum where Harley was still the therapist Dr. Harleen Quinn and Poison Ivy was her patient.

They became friends and that relationship gradually deepened over the series. Harley and Ivy eventually realize they have feelings for each other and by the end of season two, become a couple.

Max and Adult Swim executive vice president Suzanna Makkos said, “The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive.”

“They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season 5,” she continued.

Warner Bros. Animation executive vice president Peter Girardi stated, “Harley Quinn has raised the comedic crowbar with every new season. We're excited to continue this partnership with Max and take our biggest swing yet for season 5.”

The show's executive producers, Justin Halper, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey also said, “We’re thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper.”

A spinoff show based on Kite Man (Matt Oberg), Poison Ivy's ex, has also been announced. The series entitled Kite Man Hell Yeah! will feature him and Golden Glider (Cathy Ang) as they open a bar and get serious in their relationship.

Max hasn't announced a date yet for season 5, and Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is still in development.