May December is both a comedy and drama, the screenwriter said.

Todd Haynes' May December has been polarizing. The film's genre has been debated, but the writer of the Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore-led film weighed in on the debate.

A comedy and drama?

“It's both [a comedy and drama],” May December writer Sammy Burch said to IndieWire at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. “It's of course okay to only see the tragedy, this is a very sensitive subject, and that's the core, that's the most important thing.

“But there is of course dark comedy in the script. That was my intention [chuckles]. And I think that it is a mix of tones,” she elaborated.

At last night’s #NYFCC Awards, “May December” screenwriter Sammy Burch weighs in on whether or not the film is a comedy. pic.twitter.com/EF7LnUGBbk — IndieWire (@IndieWire) January 4, 2024

May December follows a couple, Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton), who were involved in a scandalous relationship. The relationship began when Joe was just 13-years-old, and Gracie had his child while she served her prison sentence.

Decades later, the two are married with three children. That's when an actress, Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), shows up to research them. She will be playing Gracie in an upcoming film about their tabloid romance. As time goes on, Elizabeth becomes more entrenched in the family and begins taking a toll on all of them.

May December held its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The Todd Haynes film was acquired by Netflix and had to wait months for its public release. May December was then released in theaters on November 17 and was later released on Netflix on December 1. It was also screened as the Opening Night Film at the New York Film Festival.