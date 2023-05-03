May the 4th be with you. . . Star Wars Day.

Star Wars Day, celebrated annually on May 4th, has become a significant cultural event for fans of the beloved sci-fi franchise. The date was chosen for its pun on the iconic phrase “May the Force be with you,” with fans instead saying, “May the Fourth be with you.” Since its inception, it has become a day for fans to come together and celebrate their love for the franchise, whether through re-watching the films, wearing Star Wars-themed costumes, or attending special events.

The cultural significance of Star Wars Day lies in its ability to bring together fans of all ages and backgrounds, united in their love for the galaxy far, far away. It is a day for fans to express their passion for the franchise and share it with others. The day also serves as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Star Wars, which has captivated audiences for over four decades with its iconic characters, themes, and storytelling.

One way to express your fandom and support Star Wars is by purchasing memorabilia. From action figures to t-shirts, a wide range of merchandise is available for fans to collect and display. By owning Star Wars memorabilia, you can let others know that you are a fan and continue to keep the spirit of Star Wars Day alive all year round.

May the 4th fun facts

Here are a few fun facts about the globally beloved fan holiday.

  1. The holiday was not created by Lucasfilm or George Lucas himself. The unofficial holiday was first celebrated in 2011 by fans on social media platforms as a pun on the iconic phrase “May the Force be with you.” The celebration included an Original Trilogy Trivia Game Show, a costume contest judged by celebrities, and Star Wars tribute films and parody screenings.
  2. On May 4, 1979, the phrase associated with Star Wars Day was first used when Margaret Thatcher became the Prime Minister of the UK. The Conservative party members congratulated Thatcher by publishing a full-page advertisement in the London Evening News that read, “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations.”
  3. It is celebrated globally, with fans from all over the world coming together to celebrate their love for the franchise. In 2015, the Sydney Opera House was lit up with a Star Wars-themed light show, while in 2019, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, displayed a Star Wars-themed light show on its facade.
  4. Since 2013, The Walt Disney Company, which acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, has officially recognized the holiday with special Star Wars events held on May 4 at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Star Wars Day gift guide

From lightsabers, LEGOs, apparel, & more, we pulled together this excellent list for everyone from a Padawan to a full-on Sith Lord; there’s something for everyone here.

Reforged Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Galaxy’s Edge

Skywalker Lightsaber hilt on a white background.

Disney Store:  $159.99

 

Rey Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Galaxy’s Edge

Rey Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilton a white background.

Disney Store:  $159.99

 

Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilts – Clone Wars

Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilts on a white background.

Disney Store:  $249.99

 

Maul (Shadow Collective) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Galaxy’s Edge

Maul (Shadow Collective) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt on a white background.

Mandalorian Darksaber — The Black Series Lightsaber by Hasbro – Star Wars

Mandalorian Darksaber — The Black Series Lightsaber by Hasbro – Star Wars lightsaber on a white background.

Disney Store:  $249.99

Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary LIGHTSABER – Return of the Jedi

Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary LIGHTSABER – Return of the Jedi lightsaber on a white background.

Disney Store:  $249.99

 

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon set with action figures on a white background with boxset.

Amazon:  $160

 

LEGO Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter lego boxset with figurines on a white background.

Amazon:  $49.99

 

LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter

LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter boxset with figurines on a white background.

Amazon:  $44.99

 

LEGO Boba Fett’s Starship

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship lego boxset on a white background.

Amazon:  $49.99

 

LEGO The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Lego set on a white background.

Amazon:  $59.99

 

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet on a white background.

Amazon:  $79.99

 

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet on a white background.

Amazon:  $69.99

 

LEGO Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet on a white background.

Amazon:  $69.99

 

LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet

LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet on a white background.

Amazon:  $79.99

 

Greedo ”May the 4th Be With You” ’23 Zip Hoodie for Adults

Greedo ''May the 4th Be With You'' '23 Zip Hoodie black design on a white background.

Disney Store:  $54.99

 

”May the 4th Be With You” 2023 T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars Day ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2023 white T-Shirt on a white background.

Disney Store:  $32.99

 

”May the 4th Be With You” 2023 T-Shirt for Kids

Star Wars Day ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2023 aqua T-Shirt on a white background.

Disney Store:  $19.99

 

Greedo ”May the 4th Be With You” 2023 Cap for Adults

Greedo ''May the 4th Be With You'' Star Wars Day 2023 black ball Cap on a white background.

Darth Vader Sculpted Ceramic Mug, 18Fl oz

Star Wars Darth Vader Sculpted Ceramic Mug, 18Fl oz on a white background.

Amazon:  $21.99

 

R2-D2 20 Ounce Ceramic Sculpted Mug

Storm Trooper Sculpted Ceramic Mug, 18Fl oz

Star Wars Storm Trooper Sculpted Ceramic Mug, 18Fl oz on a white background.

Amazon:  $19.99

Boba Fett 20 Ounce Ceramic Sculpted Mug

Star Wars Boba Fett 20 Ounce Ceramic Sculpted Mug on a white background.

Amazon:  $21.99

Star Wars Antique Engraved Wooden Musical Box

Star Wars Antique Engraved Wooden Musical Box on a white background.

Amazon:  $14.99

May the 4th Be With You 2023 Grogu T-Shirt – Black

Star Wars Day May the 4th Be With You 2023 Grogu T-Shirt - Black on a white background.

Amazon:  $22.99

May the 4th Be With You 2023 Logo Baby Grogu T-Shirt – Black

May the 4th Be With You 2023 Logo Baby Grogu T-Shirt - Black on a white background.

Amazon:  $22.99

May the 4th Be With You Vintage Space Battle T-Shirt – Black

Star Wars Day May the 4th Be With You Vintage Space Battle black T-Shirt on a white background.

May the 4th Be With You 2023 X-Wing Fighter T-Shirt – Black

Star Wars Day May the 4th Be With You 2023 X-Wing Fighter T-Shirt - Black on a white background.

Amazon:  $22.99

Instant Pot Baby Grogu 6Qt Duo Little Bounty, black

AMERICAN TOURISTER Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 2-Piece Set

AMERICAN TOURISTER Star Wars Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 2-Piece Set on a white background.

Amazon:  $210

Monopoly: The Mandalorian Edition Board Game

Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition Board Game on a white background.

Amazon:  $44.99

Echo-Dot Baby Grogu Stand

Echo-Dot Baby Grogu Stand next to an Echo Dot on a white background image.

Amazon:  $77.99

Star Wars Day – May the 4th be with you – deals and sales

Here are some of the more popular brands that will be having sales during the day of May 4th. Snag these deals before they disappear like the Sith.