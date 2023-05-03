May the 4th be with you. . . Star Wars Day.

Star Wars Day, celebrated annually on May 4th, has become a significant cultural event for fans of the beloved sci-fi franchise. The date was chosen for its pun on the iconic phrase “May the Force be with you,” with fans instead saying, “May the Fourth be with you.” Since its inception, it has become a day for fans to come together and celebrate their love for the franchise, whether through re-watching the films, wearing Star Wars-themed costumes, or attending special events.

The cultural significance of Star Wars Day lies in its ability to bring together fans of all ages and backgrounds, united in their love for the galaxy far, far away. It is a day for fans to express their passion for the franchise and share it with others. The day also serves as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Star Wars, which has captivated audiences for over four decades with its iconic characters, themes, and storytelling.

One way to express your fandom and support Star Wars is by purchasing memorabilia. From action figures to t-shirts, a wide range of merchandise is available for fans to collect and display. By owning Star Wars memorabilia, you can let others know that you are a fan and continue to keep the spirit of Star Wars Day alive all year round.

May the 4th fun facts

Here are a few fun facts about the globally beloved fan holiday.

The holiday was not created by Lucasfilm or George Lucas himself. The unofficial holiday was first celebrated in 2011 by fans on social media platforms as a pun on the iconic phrase “May the Force be with you.” The celebration included an Original Trilogy Trivia Game Show, a costume contest judged by celebrities, and Star Wars tribute films and parody screenings. On May 4, 1979, the phrase associated with Star Wars Day was first used when Margaret Thatcher became the Prime Minister of the UK. The Conservative party members congratulated Thatcher by publishing a full-page advertisement in the London Evening News that read, “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations.” It is celebrated globally, with fans from all over the world coming together to celebrate their love for the franchise. In 2015, the Sydney Opera House was lit up with a Star Wars-themed light show, while in 2019, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, displayed a Star Wars-themed light show on its facade. Since 2013, The Walt Disney Company, which acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, has officially recognized the holiday with special Star Wars events held on May 4 at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Star Wars Day gift guide

From lightsabers, LEGOs, apparel, & more, we pulled together this excellent list for everyone from a Padawan to a full-on Sith Lord; there's something for everyone here.

