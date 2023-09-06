Eight years ago, Ethan Hawke was seen attempting to flirt with Rihanna at the 2015 NBA All-Star game. Now, his daughter, Maya Hawke, teased him about the iconic pop culture moment.

The duo of Ethan and Maya Hawke were interviewed by Variety. “I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna,” Ethan said.

Maya then emphasized, “Trying to [flirt with Rihanna].”

Ethan then conceded that he was merely trying to flirt with Rihanna — adding that it's “been to the family shame,” though Maya insists it's “family pride.”

Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is a rising star. She studied at Julliard for a year before dropping out due to her first major role. In 2017, she starred in the BBC adaptation of Little Women as Jo March. She would go on to appear in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Stranger Things — becoming a main character in Season 3 of the Netflix hit.

In recent years, Maya has begun growing her star power even further. She had an iconic part in Fear Street Part One: 1994 in 2021, and then starred in the dark comedy Do Revenge for Netflix alongside Camila Mendes. Wes Anderson cast her in Asteroid City as June Douglas, and she will star in Bradley Cooper's Maestro, which just premiered in Venice.

Ethan Hawke, meanwhile, is one of the most accomplished actors ever. Known for roles in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, Training Day, and Boyhood, Ethan now directed and co-wrote Wildcat — a biopic about Flannery O'Connor publishing her first novel. Maya will star as O'Connor and produce the film (which just premiered at Telluride).