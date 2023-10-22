Washington DC Muriel Bowser and the DC government have partnered with Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia to launch a new Public Service Program that will create jobs for students, per a report by local affiliate WUSA9. The program, set to launch early next year, will create a pipeline for students who aspire to work in public service upon graduation. Government agencies in D.C. that take part in the program will transform 25 full-time positions, which would have otherwise been filled by new hires, into apprenticeships. This opportunity will be available for graduating seniors for one year.

Bowser spoke glowingly of the program and its prospects, saying, “We want the best and the brightest, the people who are passionate about our community, to work at DC Government. The HBCU Public Service Program will keep talent in DC and bring young leaders into DC Government. We know that people, including many of our university students, come to DC and stay in DC because they want to change the world. We want people to know that they can change the world, one person, one program, and one community at a time, in DC Government.”

Students accepted into the program will start their work in June 2024. Upon successful completion of the program, students will be eligible for a status increase within the D.C. Government. All program participants must be residents of D.C. during their involvement in the program.

The careers.dc.gov is being redesigned and, once relaunched, interested students enrolled at Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia can visit the website to enroll.