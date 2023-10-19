One of the MCU's signature battles was at the Berlin airport in Captain America: Civil War. But that battle between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) teams nearly looked a lot different.

The airport battle

In the new book, MCU: The Reigns of Marvel Studios, it's revealed that Marvel wanted Iron Man's involvement from the Captain America film cut. That means the integral conflict that had ripple effects through Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame would not have existed.

In fact, they wanted the airport battle, which took place between the respective teams Iron Man and Captain America made, to be between superheroes and super soldiers.

The Russo brothers, who'd go on to direct other MCU features including Infinity War and Endgame, nearly quit the Captain America gig over creative differences. Kevin Feige sided with them and ultimately, the film came out the way it was released.

This revelation completely changes how Civil War could have looked. Luckily, those in charge made the right call in having the film's central conflict boil down to Captain America vs. Iron Man. It's one of the most personal fights in the entire MCU, and without it, it's unclear how they would have gotten to the events of later films.

Civil War

Captain America: Civil War was the thirteenth film in the MCU. It brought together the entire Avengers squad (minus Thor and Hulk) including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Bettany. The film also served as the launching pad for new heroes including Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man (along with Marisa Tomei's Aunt May).