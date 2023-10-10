While Moon Knight may not feature any notable MCU cameos, director Mohamed Diab reveals he would have liked to have one notable cameo they felt would have fit right in with the show's focus on mental health.

Diab spoke with Arabic Marvel about his experience directing four episodes for the Disney+ series starring Oscar Isaac, giving some insight into his relationship with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, as well as some directors he looks to for inspiration.

As they spoke about the series itself, Diab revealed he would have liked to see Bruce Banner, better known as The Hulk, make even a brief appearance. He said having two characters with split personalities could have resulted in some fun, if at times confusing, interplay, as each personality had a different relationship with other three.

“Imagine that both of them can be friends and cause confusion – you’re friends with this one and not liked by the other,” Diab told Arabic Marvel, via Cosmic Circus. “The complicated relationship and who can be friends with whom among the four.”

Diab's comments go back to one of the more notable parts of Moon Knight, which was the lack of any appearances by other major characters from across the MCU. A popular theory among viewers was that Mahershala Ali's Blade could appear in Moon Knight to follow up on his voice cameo in the Eternals' post-credit scene opposite Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman.

It is part of a larger fan theory that the MCU could soon introduce its version of the Midnight Sons, with Blade at the helm, to serve as the supernatural counterpart of the Avengers.

This theory only intensified with the release of the Werewolf by Night special, where viewers were introduced to Jack Russell, the titular werewolf, along with Man-Thing and Elsa Bloodstone.

As of this writing, Moon Knight's future in the MCU is still up in the air. Oscar Isaac confirmed he had been in talks with Marvel Studios about reprising the role for either a second season of the titular series or possibly in an entirely different project.